Spectra Premium Receives Import Product Award For Best Problem Solver

The Auto Care Association presented an Import Product Award for the Best Problem Solver in the Import Cars or Trucks Category to Spectra Premium recently at the AAPEX 2019 in Las Vegas. The award acknowledges the improvement of the company’s aftermarket aluminum VWP36A oil pan for VW/Audi applications.

“On behalf of the Spectra Premium team, I am thankful to the Auto Care Association for acknowledging the importance of innovation in the aftermarket,” stated Eric Renaud, corporate category manager, aftermarket at Spectra Premium. “Our team is dedicated to meeting our clients’ and consumers’ expectation of installing a durable product. One way to fulfill that commitment is to bring new exclusive features like the steel thread insert.”

Select Spectra Premium aluminum oil pans feature a steel drain plug insert design. This innovation significantly increases the life and function of the oil pan by providing increased durability while maintaining the OE drain plug specifications, said the company.

The product development team spread the same award-winning improvement as the VWP36A oil pan across the majority of its aluminum oil pans. These upgraded pans include more than 130 part numbers across all makes and models.