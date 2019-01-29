News/Snap-on
ago

Snap-on Introduces 1/4-Inch Hex Drive Round Swivel Head Bit Driver Ratchet

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Automotive Parts Headquarters Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

WIX Filters Celebrates 80 Years As A Leader In Filtration

New Omnicraft Oil Filters Will Cover 93 Percent Of Vehicles On The Road

30 New Filters Added To Purolator, PurolatorONE, PurolatorTECH Lines

Midtronics Introduces CPX-900 Battery, Electrical System Analyzer

Snap-on Offers Interactive Accessories Catalog

MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion's Week

Driveroo Inspector Turbo Charges Auto Repair Shops

GEARWRENCH Introduces Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set

SK Tools Launches New Deep Impact Sockets

Snap-on now offers three versions of its 1/4″ Hex Drive Round Swivel Head Bit Driver Ratchet in standard (TNFM72), soft grip (THNFM72) and hard handle (THNFDM72R) options. Magnetic bit retention gives this ratchet character. Its slim, round ratchet head swivels 260° to get into tight work areas and includes a 72-tooth gear for five degrees of swing arc and shorter movement between tooth engagement. Eight teeth are always in contact with the gear for strength and durability, and an adjustable yoke screw allows the head to be tightened into a fixed position. A rugged nickel chrome finish resists corrosion, and it comes in standard, soft grip and hard handle versions.

For more information, visit Snap-on.

Show Full Article