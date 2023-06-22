 SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

This latest release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it released 156 new part numbers in its June new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories, and 43 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles, according to SMP.

Related Articles

Standard says its ever-expanding ADAS and Collision Repair Programs continue to grow with the addition of Park Assist Cameras for a variety of popular applications, including the 2017-16 Mazda6 and 2017-15 Lincoln Navigator. Lane Departure System Cameras have also been added for 3.3 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles, such as the 2020-15 F-150. New Collision Repair parts include a Center High Mount Stop Light Assembly for the 2021-15 Toyota Tacoma and a Ride Height Sensor for General Motors trucks and SUVs.

SMP adds Standard and Four Seasons “remain committed to the strategic expansion of coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles.” Four Seasons released new Cooling Fan Assemblies covering over 1.2 million late-model hybrid vehicles, like the 2022-19 Toyota Avalon and 2021-16 BMW 3 Series Hybrid, as well as Air Door Actuators for the 2020-16 Toyota Mirai. Standard also introduced new powertrain components for the 2021-15 Lexus NX300h, 2020-17 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, and Nissan Rogue Hybrids.

The expansion continues within several key powertrain-neutral categories, SMP says. Standard’s ABS Sensor program sees added coverage for 1.5 million vehicles, including the 2023-19 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018-13 Hyundai Santa Fe. Also included in the release are Accelerator Pedal Sensors, Door Lock Position Switches, Cabin Air Temperature Sensors, Power Door Lock Actuators, Coolant Temperature Sensors, and more.

“The latest additions to our product lines provide additional coverage for gas, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains in both import and domestic vehicles. This new coverage provides our trusted partners with the parts they need to get the job done with quality they expect from Standard and Four Seasons,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing, SMP.

Four Seasons also added 47 new part numbers to its product line. New Cooling Fan Assemblies have been introduced for the 2021-20 Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and more, and Heater Cores are now available for the 2021-18 Jeep Compass. Additionally, Four Seasons has added Liquid Hose Line Assemblies for the 2022-10 Lexus GX460 and Compressors for the 2022-21 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-20 Ford Escape.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

You May Also Like

News

BendPak Opens New Distribution Center on Alabama Campus

The expansion has enabled the company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call-center staffing.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

BendPak has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center.

The expansion has enabled the company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call-center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the United States, according to Santa Paula, California-based BendPak.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Dorman Launches 250 New Parts in April

An OE FIX IMRC assembly and OE FIX engine coolant reservoir hose are among the many new products released by Dorman this month.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

The two are working together to help bring exceptional technicians, mechanics, and service writers to Autoshop customers’ garages.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Carter Expands Rapid Fit Coverage, Releases New Catalog

Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands

Standard offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

Standard is prepared to meet the demand of the growing hybrid and EV population with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers