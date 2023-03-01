 SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has introduced 276 new part numbers since the start of the year. Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories, and 43 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

Evident in this release is SMP’s continued commitment to the hybrid and electric vehicle market through its Standard and Four Seasons brands. This release includes a universal Battery Pack Charging Cord for electric vehicles, as well as a multitude of parts for hybrid vehicles. Brake Pedal Travel Sensors are now offered for several hybrid models, including the 2017-11 Lexus CT200h and 2019-2014 Toyota Highlander. Park Assist Cameras are now available for the 2012-2010 Lexus HS250h, and a Power Sunroof Motor is now available for the 2020-2013 Nissan Pathfinder. A total of 88 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators, and Connectors have also been added, including Power Door Lock Actuators, Charge Air Coolers, and Vehicle Speed Sensors, expanding SMP’s powertrain-neutral coverage.

Jack Ramsey, senior vice president sales and marketing, SMP, stated, “The new year is off to a strong start for SMP. We’re delighted to introduce an array of part numbers to our team of loyal distribution partners and service providers. This release covers a wide range of product categories, and includes coverage for electric, hybrid, gasoline, and diesel vehicles.”

As part of its greater Collision Repair program, Standard continues to add to its extensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) product line. A total of 14 new Park Assist Cameras have been released for popular vehicles like the 2021-17 Ford F-250 Super Duty, 2016-15 Subaru WRX and STI, and more. Park Assist Sensors also have been added for more than 268,000 Volvo vehicles, and Blind Spot Detection Sensors are available for the 2022-18 Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus. A Parking Aid Sensor Connector Assortment Kit has also been added, which includes 64 popular connectors, perfect for collision repair facilities and service providers.

Standard’s Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program has gained several part numbers, including Sprockets for 1.9 million 2021-19 General Motors vehicles. Multiple VVT Oil Control Valves have also been introduced, with new coverage for the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, 2021-20 Cadillac CT4, 2016-13 Ford Explorer, and more.

Four Seasons, SMP’s Temperature Control Division, has added 72 new part numbers to its product line, with 15 new and remanufactured compressors adding coverage for more than 1.4 million domestic and import vehicles, including the 2019-14 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2022-14 RAM 1500 Series, and 2020-15 Acura TLX. Additionally, Four Seasons has introduced suction lines and discharge line hose assemblies, as well as POE oil, blower motor resistors, heater cores, blower motors and more.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

