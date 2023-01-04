 SMP Closes the Year with 214 New Part Numbers

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrids and EVs through its Standard and Four Seasons brands.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has introduced 214 new part numbers in December. Included in the release is new coverage for 88 product categories, and 84 part numbers for 2021, 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

SMP says it is committed to providing replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard and Four Seasons brands, as seen in this most recent part number release. The December release includes a Drive Motor Battery Pack Charging Cord Adaptor for 2023-08 Tesla vehicles, as well as parts for the 2022-21 Ford Mustang Mach-E, 2020-19 Ford SSV Plug-In Hybrid, and 2019-11 Nissan Leaf. Additionally, Four Seasons has introduced a new line of Battery Cooling Fan Motors with an initial release of 15 part numbers covering 3.4 million import and domestic vehicles. Applications include the 2017-11 Lexus CT200, 2015-04 Toyota Prius, and 2018-13 Ford C-Max. The addition of more than 110 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators and Connectors also expands SMP’s powertrain-neutral coverage.

Jack Ramsey, senior vice president sales and marketing, SMP, said, “We’re proud to close out the year with the addition of more than 200 new products, bringing our total number of new products to 2,400 for 2022. Standard Motor Products is grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our distribution partners and service providers, and we look forward to strengthening these partnerships in the new year.”

Standard’s Collision Repair program continues to expand with the release of additional Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies, Vehicle Speed Sensors, Tailgate Latch Assemblies and more. Additionally, the Standard ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program continues to grow, with 13 new Park Assist Cameras added. New coverage includes popular vehicles like the 2020-18 Chevrolet Equinox, 2020-18 Honda Odyssey, 2021-17 Jeep Compass, and 2020-18 Ford F-150.

Standard also added an array of new fuel injection products to support its growing offering. Numerous Fuel Feed Lines have been added for Audi, BMW, Buick, and Chevrolet vehicles. Direct Injection High Pressure Fuel Pumps have also been added for 4.7 million Ford, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles. Fuel Injectors for GDI, Diesel, and MFI categories, as well as Fuel Injector Seal Rings and Fuel Injector O-Rings are also included in the release.

Engine Oil Coolers are now available for popular vehicles like the 2021-11 Ford F-150, 2020-15 Nissan Rogue, and more, while new Ignition Coils are available for the 2020-17 RAM ProMaster. Also included in this month’s release are multiple new Blower Motor Resistors, Electronic Throttle Bodies and Power Sunroof Motors.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

