 Shop Boss Releases Shop Management User Interface

The upgraded interface focuses on multi-device capability with shops owners often operating "on the go."

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Shop Boss unveiled its user interface (UI) for today’s on-the-go repair shop owner, which the company hails as “fresh and brave.”

Introduced under the slogan “outlaw the ordinary,” the upgraded interface focuses on multi-device capability, understanding that shops require multiple tech touchpoints to effectively and efficiently operate on the go. Shop Boss says it provides users more flexibility through a customizable software that uniquely fits their needs.

The bold new look and seamless design makes it easier than ever to optimize the software’s tried-and-true shop management system features, Shop Boss says, which give shop owners a “clearer picture of their business’ financial health in real-time, cutting-edge financial reports, and ultimately faster and better-informed business analytics.”

“Our newest UI utilizes the latest components of responsive web design to ensure that repair shops are future-proofed against whatever tomorrow holds,” said Cavan Robinson, general manager of Shop Boss. “At Shop Boss, we encourage our customers to be fearless in their embrace of technology, because we know that innovative shop management is mission critical to their success.”

For more information, visit ShopBoss.net.

