 Service King Hosts Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes
News

Service King Hosts Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

This season, Service King Collision is helping its customers get ready for an unforgettable adventure with its new Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes!

Now through Aug. 22, the operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities will give away one $500 gas card every two weeks on its Instagram to make a dream summer road trip a reality.

What: Service King is hosting a Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes and giving away five $500 gas cards total.  

When: Now through Aug. 22

Where: To enter to win, check out @service_king on Instagram and comment on the corresponding post that goes live on the first day of each giveaway period. Don’t forget to follow @service_king on Instagram and like Service King on Facebook to stay up to date with the giveaway all summer!about:blank

“Summer is the perfect season to get away and go on new adventures,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “But with the rising cost of gas prices across the world, road trips are on hold for many people. As a leader in the auto body repair industry, we want to help our customers to get in their cars and safely experience a road trip of a lifetime this summer, regardless of inflation’s status.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding CO, MD, NE and ND)/, age 21+. Void where prohibited. The Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on Monday, August 22, 2022 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Within the Sweepstakes Period, there are five (5) Entry Periods and five (5) corresponding Random Drawings. Entries must be received during an Entry Period to be eligible for that Entry Period’s drawing and prize. Nonwinning entries for an Entry Period will not roll over to subsequent Entry Periods’ drawing.

To view the official rules, visit bit.ly/ServiceKing-RoadTripRules.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

UnderhoodService