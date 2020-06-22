SEMA, Partners Demo Breakthrough ADAS Compliance Testing

Today, more than 60 million vehicles in the U.S. are equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies and 80% of all vehicles in operation in the U.S. will have some level of ADAS technology on board in the next five to 10 years. With those facts in mind, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), along with several industry-leading automotive aftermarket companies, ADAS technology service providers and test facilities, have successfully completed ADAS testing of an aftermarket-modified 2020 model year pickup truck proving that it meets all functional and regulatory safety compliance standards, OEM warranty requirements, and insurance eligibility specifications.

Initiated by SCA Performance Group, a division of Fox Factory, this study included the industry’s first active safety performance test on a 2020 pickup truck to assess Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (P-AEB), an ADAS designed to mitigate or prevent collisions with pedestrians. Along with SEMA, the test was conducted with collaboration from, Transportation Research Center (TRC), asTech and the Equipment and Tool Institute.

The ADAS tests focused on Pedestrian Autonomous Emergency Braking and Electronic Stability Control and provides vehicle manufacturers with detailed information demonstrating that late model trucks can be modified and still maintain the functionality and warranty of their OEM factory installed ADAS technologies.

“This ground-breaking research project illustrates how aftermarket industry manufacturers and organizations can work together to strengthen and create a strong path forward for the industry,” said John Waraniak, vice president vehicle technology for SEMA.

The 2020 pickup truck tested was equipped with several ADAS technologies as standard equipment, including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive standard Rear Automatic Braking. It was modified by SCA Performance Group with a 6-inch suspension lift kit and 35-inch all-terrain tires. The ADAS sensors were recalibrated by asTech and the vehicle was FMVSS126 and P-AEB tested by the Transportation Research Center, Inc. in East Liberty, Ohio.

“It’s crucial for SCA Performance Group to lead the way in calibrating lifted truck ADAS sensors. This study demonstrates compliance with industry and federal regulations ensuring safety and reliability for motorists driving our modified vehicles plus the manufacturers we collaborate with and to the insurance companies who evaluate risk,” said Michael McSweeney, president and general manager, SCA Performance Group.