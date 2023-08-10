 SEMA Awards 80+ Scholarships, Employee Loan Forgiveness

SEMA Awards 80+ Scholarships, Employee Loan Forgiveness

The scholarship winners include 87 students, while 17 employees of SEMA-member companies received loan forgiveness.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has issued a total of $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards through its SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry. The winners include 87 students who received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, and 17 employees of SEMA-member companies who received loan forgiveness awards to help pay off student loans, the organization said.

“SEMA receives a large number of scholarship applications each year, and the quality of this year’s applicants was truly inspiring and impressive,” said Chris Standifer, SEMA manager of recognition programs. “Their passion and innovative mindset were evident in their applications, and it gives us great hope that they will continue to advance the aftermarket industry and make a lasting impact.”

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Program was established in 1984 to help support the future of the automotive aftermarket industry. Since its inception, more than $3 million has been awarded to deserving students. One of the primary criteria for scholarship recipients is that the winner must have clearly demonstrated a passion for the automotive industry.

The online application for next year’s program will open in January 2024 at www.sema.org/scholarships

