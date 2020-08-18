Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway Contest

Schrader TPMS Academy, the training and education brand of Schrader TPMS Solutions and world leader in TPMS, recently announced a “Summer Giveaway” contest on its North American Facebook page .

Click Here to Read More

From August 11 through October 13, 2020, Schrader’s Facebook followers will have the opportunity to win one of two TPMS programming tool bundles. The bundle contains Schrader’s S41 programming tool and 12 of Schrader’s market-leading programmable TPMS solution, EZ-sensor.

The NEW S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is designed with tire shops in mind, its simple and easy-to-use interface makes servicing TPMS more efficient. The tool is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes five years of software updates.

The EZ-sensor is Schrader’s single SKU, programmable, TPMS sensor solution that can be programmed to service more than 98% of vehicles across a diverse set of global vehicle platforms.

In order to be entered for a chance to win participants must:

1. Register and complete Schrader Academy’s TPMS e-Training Course at www.TPMSAcademy.com with a score of 80% or higher.