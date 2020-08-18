Schrader TPMS Academy Launches Summer Giveaway Contest

Schrader TPMS Academy, the training and education brand of Schrader TPMS Solutions and world leader in TPMS, recently announced a “Summer Giveaway” contest on its North American Facebook page.
From August 11 through October 13, 2020, Schrader’s Facebook followers will have the opportunity to win one of two TPMS programming tool bundles. The bundle contains Schrader’s S41 programming tool and 12 of Schrader’s market-leading programmable TPMS solution, EZ-sensor.
The NEW S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is designed with tire shops in mind, its simple and easy-to-use interface makes servicing TPMS more efficient. The tool is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes five years of software updates.
The EZ-sensor is Schrader’s single SKU, programmable, TPMS sensor solution that can be programmed to service more than 98% of vehicles across a diverse set of global vehicle platforms.
In order to be entered for a chance to win participants must:
1. Register and complete Schrader Academy’s TPMS e-Training Course at www.TPMSAcademy.com with a score of 80% or higher.
• Must use registration code: Summer20
2. Follow Schrader’s North American Facebook page: Schrader TPMS Solutions North America
3. Leave a comment under the contest post on Facebook and tag three friends.
Visitors who have already completed the TPMS e-Training Course successfully with a score of 80% or higher will have the opportunity to participate in the contest just by liking the company’s Facebook page and tagging three friends under the Facebook post.
“The TPMS e-Training Course is the industry’s first online TPMS training, and this contest is an effort to provide the industry at large, TPMS education. Our new website also offers many other FREE educational resources,” said John McGrane, marketing communications manager, NA Aftermarket. “You can find a great deal of misleading information about TPMS on the internet, so we created Schrader Academy with a goal to build a community of TPMS service professionals, providing them with a central location for trusted and OE validated TPMS resources.”
Visitors are encouraged to explore www.tpmsacademy.com, sign up for the TPMS e-Training Course and follow Schrader TPMS Solutions North America on Facebook for more valuable free training resources. For more information, contact Schrader TPMS Solutions North America at [email protected].