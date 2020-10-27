Connect with us

Schrader Names Winners Of TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway

 

on

Schrader, the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, recently announced the winners of tits TPMS Tool Bundle Giveaway contest, which ended on Oct. 13. The winners were:

  • Sofia Sombolos, Knorr’s Car Care Center
  • Michael McBride, Waukegan Tire

The giveaway allowed two randomly selected participants that scored above 80% on all five modules of the Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training Course, liked the Schrader TPMS Solutions Facebook page, and tagged three friends in the comments of the contest post the chance to win one of two S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool & sensor bundles (Part #21297).

The new S41 TPMS programming and diagnostic tool is designed with tire shops in mind. Its simple, easy to use interface makes servicing TPMS more efficient. The tool is capable of servicing all global vehicle platforms and includes 5 years of software updates.

The EZ-sensor is Schrader’s single SKU, TPMS sensor that can be programmed to service more than 98% of vehicles in North America.

“We had a great time launching this second giveaway initiative for Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training participants. It was a great way to promote our e-Training platform and give a fun incentive to participants to score high and share the training with their friends. Congratulations to all of the winners, and thanks to all who participated!” says Yanick Leduc, North American technical team leader.

Schrader Academy also offers other free resources to help service professionals stay updated on the latest in TPMS, including technical articles, training videos, frequently asked questions and more.

Schrader’s TPMS e-Training is the latest addition to the Schrader Academy website and the market’s first TPMS e-training course. It consists of five free modules explaining the fundamentals of TPMS service. Each module approaches these topics using a variety of media, including informational texts, explanatory images, training videos and interactive animations, followed by intuitive questions.

Visit the Schrader Academy site, register for the training course and explore other free TPMS educational resources at www.TPMSAcademy.com.

