Schrader Celebrates 175th Anniversary

Schrader Performance Sensors, an aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, is a leading OE manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). This year, Schrader is celebrating a Dodransbicentennial, a 175th anniversary.

The Schrader brand dates all the way back to 1844 where August Schrader started a shop that primarily manufactured rubber valves and fittings. Later, Schrader became well-known for the invention of the famous “Schrader valve,” the same pneumatic tire valve that can be found on most vehicles on the road today. Schrader is also known for developing tire gauges and valves for diving helmets used by the US Navy during WWII. In 1984, Schrader pioneered some of the first TPMS systems to ever hit the market.

“It is an honor to celebrate a brand that has been around for as long as Schrader has,” said Kelly Boor, general manager of Sensata Technologies’ Aftermarket Business. “Remaining relevant through 175 years of change and innovation is incredible. The customer really chooses which brands endure long-term success, so this milestone is really a tribute to our customers who share our passion for selling high-quality products relevant to helping their business thrive.”

Schrader’s 175th anniversary comes just a few months after the sale of the hard parts valve business that is responsible for bringing the Schrader brand front and center in the automotive world back in the early 1900s. With the sale, Schrader plans to put 100% focus on new and upcoming technology while still providing their customers with the same level of quality they have come to know and trust from Schrader, said the company.

“With so much advancement on the horizon of the transportation industry, this shift in focus aligns Schrader with the goals of Sensata and sets up the brand for a very bright future,” continued Boor. “We are so proud of where we came from and we are excited to advance the technological developments that will keep this industry moving forward.”

For more information, visit SchraderSensors.com.