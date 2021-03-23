Connect with us

Standard Motor Products To Award $50,000 In Automotive Scholarships

“These three scholarship programs provide relevant and exciting opportunities for students in our industry.”
Standard Motor Products, Inc. has announced the launch of its 2021 scholarship programs consisting of three unique opportunities for 10 students pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair.

The seventh annual Intermotor “Import Leader” Automotive Scholarship will present four aspiring import technician students each with a $5,000 scholarship. 

The fifth annual Blue Streak “Better Then, Better Now” Automotive Scholarship will present four up-and-coming automotive students each with a $5,000 scholarship. 

The second annual SMP “Women in Auto Care” Scholarship will present two $5,000 scholarships for women entering the automotive industry.

“Standard Motor Products is proud to again invest in the future of our industry and to recognize up-and-coming technicians who share our quest for automotive excellence,” said John Herc, vice president of marketing, engine management division at Standard Motor Products. “These three scholarship programs provide relevant and exciting opportunities for students in our industry.”

To enter any of the three scholarship programs, students can visit IntermotorImportLeader.comBlueStreakScholarship.com, or SMPWIACscholarship.com. Once on the website, students must complete an online questionnaire. Judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program.

