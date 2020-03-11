Connect with us

News

Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

 

on

Red Line Synthetic Oil, a leading supplier of synthetic lubricants and additives, recently announced plans to recruit new, influential racers, riders, enthusiasts and builders to promote the Red Line brand and products throughout 2020 and beyond. The company seeks on-brand ambassadors who are committed to powersports and are interested in taking the necessary steps to maintain and prepare their bikes for the most extreme conditions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Red Line provides a strong amateur and professional support program for sponsored riders of all levels. New additions to the program this season will include lower product order minimums as well as refreshed, branded casual clothing designs.

“At Red Line, we are all about creating products that our riders and builders can count on,” said Kit Szwarcburg, marketing director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We are proud to provide high-performance, easy-to-use products that keep motorcycles performing at their best when the engine is pushed well above its rpm red line.”

For consideration, send a resume, bio, or proposal with recent photos and results. Should you be accepted into the program, you will gain access to Red Line’s VIP ordering portal, as well as direct technical support and product discount support, based upon your level. Currently, only riders in the United States are eligible for the program.

Advertisement

Those interested may submit their applications here. All applications must be submitted no later than April 30.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

on

WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

on

WIX Filters Partners With Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

on

Podium Adds Payments To Interaction Management Platform
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

News: WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

Products: Rain-X Wins 2020 ‘Product Of The Year’ Award

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect