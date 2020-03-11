Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

Red Line Synthetic Oil , a leading supplier of synthetic lubricants and additives, recently announced plans to recruit new, influential racers, riders, enthusiasts and builders to promote the Red Line brand and products throughout 2020 and beyond. The company seeks on-brand ambassadors who are committed to powersports and are interested in taking the necessary steps to maintain and prepare their bikes for the most extreme conditions.

Click Here to Read More

Red Line provides a strong amateur and professional support program for sponsored riders of all levels. New additions to the program this season will include lower product order minimums as well as refreshed, branded casual clothing designs.

“At Red Line, we are all about creating products that our riders and builders can count on,” said Kit Szwarcburg, marketing director of Red Line Synthetic Oil. “We are proud to provide high-performance, easy-to-use products that keep motorcycles performing at their best when the engine is pushed well above its rpm red line.”

For consideration, send a resume, bio, or proposal with recent photos and results. Should you be accepted into the program, you will gain access to Red Line’s VIP ordering portal, as well as direct technical support and product discount support, based upon your level. Currently, only riders in the United States are eligible for the program.