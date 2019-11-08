Purolator Honored By Women In Auto Care For Cabin Air Filter Marketing Campaign

Purolator has earned three Automotive Communication Awards from Women in Auto Care (WiAC), a community of the Auto Care Association. Winners were announced at AAPEX 2019.

The awards celebrate marketing excellence in the automotive industry. Purolator was honored for three different marketing tactics designed to introduce PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness to fans of the iconic Febreze brand – a primarily female audience.

“With the launch of PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness, our goal was to educate and entertain a new, largely unfamiliar demographic comprised of mostly women on the importance of using a quality cabin air filters,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “We are honored to earn recognition for these efforts from WiAC, an organization dedicated to the empowerment and advancement of women in the auto care industry.”

Best 360° Marketing Campaign Award

In the business-to-consumer category, Purolator was honored with the Best 360° Marketing Campaign for the company’s strategic promotion of PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness to an audience of women and mothers aged 25 to 44. The three-month campaign garnered approximately 183 million gross impressions and more than 316,000 clicks. It featured digital television ads, shareable videos, social media, broadcast and streaming audio, landing pages, banner ads, package design, in-store and on-shelf promotion, and a new website tool for application lookup.

Ad Campaign to Distribution/Retail Audience Award

The award for best Ad Campaign to Distribution/Retail Audience went to Purolator for their dynamic duo ad, which earned more than 1.5 million impressions across strategically targeted publications. This business-to-business tactic acted as a super-powered conversation starter for businesses to engage with their customers about their choice in cabin air filters.

Packaging Award

Purolator also earned an award in the business-to-business Packaging category with a design that stood out from other cabin air filters in the industry – just like the product itself.