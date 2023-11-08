 PRT Presented Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

PRT Presented Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) exhibited various product lines and new applications in booth A5072 at AAPEX.

Related Articles

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlight is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, which also can be seen in the AAPEX New Product Showcase.

In addition, the company presented its air shocks, motor and strut mounts and an extensive portfolio of HD applications with more than 5,000 OEM references, including 100% gas-charged shocks for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, cement mixers, motorhomes and many more.

“We were more than happy to present these brand-new products and new applications in various product lines to our clients at AAPEX 2023,” said Bruno Bello, director of marketing at PRT. “As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the aftermarket.”

PRT is a brand of the ADD USA Group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

For more information, call 770-238-1611 or visit the PRT website.

You May Also Like

News

ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) announced the fall registration period for ASE testing and recertification is now open. Those registering by the Dec. 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options:-In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Litens Brings Awareness to the Importance of Proper Belt Drive System Maintenance

Litens details what a system reset entails, its significance and the potential repercussions of neglecting this essential maintenance step.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dorman to Host 3-day Hands-On Electronics Training Class

Topics covered include circuits and circuit testing, opens, shorts, voltage drops and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Anchor Adds More Ford and Lincoln Coverage

Ten new parts numbers cover over 2 million applications and model years 2018-2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners With ShopBoss

Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Shop Boss Releases Shop Management User Interface

The upgraded interface focuses on multi-device capability with shops owners often operating “on the go.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Litens Introduces “Reset to OE” Campaign

When replacing an OE alternator that came equipped with a OAD, it’s critical to replace with an OAD equipped alternator.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Empowers Service Excellence for Techs

More than 9,000 attended the conference in Nashville.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autel Adds EV Diagnostics, Maintenance to Classes

Classes are intended for current and potential owners of Autel EV diagnostic tablets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers