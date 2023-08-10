 PRT Launches New Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT Launches New Complete Strut Assemblies

Thirty-two new products represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, PRT said.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

PRT announced the launch of 32 new products on complete strut assemblies for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups, which it says represents more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage.

Application coverage includes Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Kia Forte, in addition to brand new applications, such as the Nissan Leaf and Jeep Cherokee 2021, among others, according to PRT.

“These new applications represent our continuous development commitment to the North American aftermarket. As an OEM supplier, PRT consistently strives to offer the best solutions, with the same level of quality found in the OE market. All new items are in stock and ready to ship,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT.

For more information, call 1-770-238-1611 or visit www.PRTAutoParts.com.

