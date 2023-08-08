 PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers for complete strut assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

Related Articles

The launch included important models on the national scenario such as Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Kia Forte, in addition to brand new applications such as the Nissan Leaf and Jeep Cherokee 2021, among others.

PRT products are produced under strict OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “These new applications represent our continuous development [and] commitment to the North American Aftermarket. As an OEM supplier, PRT consistently strives to offer the best solutions with the same level of quality found in the OE market,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “All new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through customer service, by calling 1-770-238-1611, through their website, www.PRTAutoParts.com, or by following their social networks, @PRTAutoParts.

You May Also Like

News

DRIVE Announces Partnership with Babcox for DRIVE EXPO

Event will be held September 14th through 17th in Las Vegas.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

DRIVE is delighted to announce that Babcox Media has been chosen as the Official Media Sponsor for the upcoming DRIVE EXPO, set to take place from September 14-17 at the beautiful Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This partnership brings together DRIVE, the largest coaching and management training company in North America, with Babcox Media, a leader in digital and print media platforms for the automotive aftermarket industry. Babcox Media boasts renowned brands such as "ShopOwner," "BodyShop Business," "Tire Review," and "Fleet Equipment."

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Autel Announces Software Release for MaxiSYS 909CV

The software release extends coverage to 2023 for North America’s most popular light-, medium -and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Name 2023 Tech of the Year

Twelve US technicians competed for the 2023 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year title.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Right to Repair Awareness Month: How to Take Action!

The Auto Care Association is offering six ways for you to take action during Right to Repair Awareness Month.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
First Winner of MAHLE Engine Giveaway Chosen

The winner will receive a remanufactured Chevrolet LS3 engine built by Tri Star Engines and Transmissions of Baldwin, WI.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Front Strut Installation

Learn how to install front struts on a 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Installing Replacement Air Ride Shocks and Struts

Learn how to replace air ride units on the 2015 to 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and other models. Sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Install a Complete Strut Assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150

Learn how to install a complete strut assembly on 2015-2022 Ford F-150s. Video is sponsored by PRT.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of VVT Program

Recently released Standard variable valve timing (VVT) sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers