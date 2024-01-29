PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket as the company announces the arrival of new applications of the component for Light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include models in the national scenario such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand new applications such as the Subaru Forester 2021, the Toyota Corolla 2021, and the Honda Accord Hybrid 2021, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“These new additions not only expand the company’s product coverage but also strengthen our presence in the North American Aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, Director of Global Marketing at PRT. “The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” Bello added.

For more information visit www.prtautoparts.com.