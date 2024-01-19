 PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

PRT HEAVY DUTY, brand of ADD GROUP, announced it is exhibiting an extensive portfolio of its heavy-duty applications at HDAW in Booth 1417 at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘24.

PRT said it will showcase 100% Gas-Charged Shocks that cover more than 5,000 OE references for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, motor homes, pickups, cargo vans and more.

One of the product highlights will be the PRT HD Air Springs designed for superior performance, made with OE quality materials and premium rubber mixtures, to guarantee a maintenance-free and long-lasting product, according to PRT.

“We are more than happy to present this extensive portfolio of HD Shocks and Air Springs to our clients at HDAW 2024. PRT Heavy Duty is synonymous with Performance, Technology and Leading coverage,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing.

For more information, visit www.prtautoparts.com, or call 770-238-1611.

