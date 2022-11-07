Protecting Your Vehicle in the Winter

Depending on where you live, autumn is an idyllic time of year with bright colors and mild temperatures.

If there is one downside though, it means that winter is on its way, which means frigid temperatures, snow, ice and difficult road conditions. The lifespans of cars and trucks are increasing all the time, so protecting your customers’ vehicles from the harsh weather is even more important to keeping that trend alive.

Here are some important tips and products you can share with them so they can get on the road to total vehicle protection this winter.

Use the Right Oil Filter to Stay Ahead of the Cold

No matter if your customers use their vehicle for daily driving or heavy-duty hauling, you can help them get optimal engine protection and performance during the winter with the right oil filter.

As you know, the initial engine start on a cold winter day is a hard one, with a surge of oil pressure that forces thick, cold oil into the engine and down through the oil filter. This hard start stresses the battery to generate enough power to turn the engine full of slow flowing oil. This cold surge makes the engine and oil filter vulnerable to harm due to improper lubrication at this moment.

FRAM® oil filters protect against cold oil pressure spikes because they are durably designed for higher flow efficiency.

When it comes to recommending quality and performance, FRAM Ultra Synthetic®, FRAM Tough Guard® , and FRAM Extra Guard® oil filters are a great choice. Each of these filters provide advanced protection in all driving conditions and perform well with both conventional and synthetic oils, but synthetic oil has the benefit of not thickening as much as conventional oils in cold temperatures. This allows the oil pump to cycle the oil quicker and more freely as it warms.

Deliver Proper Air Filtration in Critical Spaces

Most customers already understand that dirt and dust particles are constantly kicked up on the road, but they may not consider the impact that road salt can have when it joins the fray. Here’s what they should know.

Adding to the mix of other particles, road salt can enter through the air intake and threaten to damage internal engine parts. You can help customers understand how the engine air filter is the first line of defense in protecting the engine from these threatening particles and recommend they change their air filter at regular intervals to trap dust and debris.

Doing so will help improve fuel efficiency and overall engine performance, which are crucial during the winter.

FRAM Ultra Air™ filters deliver superior protection against all airborne particles with 99% filtration efficiency. A metal screen supports the filter media for additional durability and strength, and traps twice as much dirt as a traditional air filter.

It’s also important that visitors to your shop understand that the cabin air filter shouldn’t be overlooked during winter either, and you can make sure drivers and passengers stay comfortable by servicing the filter for their HVAC system.

Because drivers will run the vehicle’s heating system more often in winter, the cabin air filter can become clogged as particles from autumn leaves, dirt and road salt restrict the airflow into the cabin. This taxes the HVAC system to work harder to keep warm air flowing. The good news is that FRAM® has two premium products to counter this.

FRAM’s premium cabin air filter, FRAM TrueAir™, features an innovative N95 grade media that capturers 95% of harmful airborne contaminants, as small as 0.3 micron. FRAM TrueAir™ is designed with dual-layered protection to filter out 99% of dirt, dust and allergens to keep the cabin air clean.

Another premium cabin air filter option, FRAM Fresh Breeze®, has Arm & Hammer™ baking soda and activated carbon embedded in its media. These unique features provide deodorizing properties while filtering out up to 98% of airborne contaminants to keep the cabin air clean.

Informing your customers that changing the cabin air filter at regular intervals – every 12 months or 12,000 miles – ensures they will be keeping the cabin air flowing clean and protecting the vehicle’s heating system at the same time.

FRAM® has a legacy that goes back decades delivering leading technology and innovations. FRAM® delivers a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces. If you’re already protecting your customers’ engines with quality engine air and oil filters, your customers also deserve to ride comfortably with optimal cabin air filtration. Explore the full offering of trusted filters at fram.com.

This Article is Sponsored By FRAM®