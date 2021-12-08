 The Right Oil Filters for Ultimate Protection – UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

The Right Oil Filters for Ultimate Protection

on

Why Full Synthetic Media is Important

on

Spray Now or Pay Later

on

When Good Clutches Go Bad: Diagnosing Clutch Issues
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video)

ASE C1 Test Prep - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Prep - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Sponsored Content

The Right Oil Filters for Ultimate Protection

 

on

Sponsored by FRAM

FRAM® offers oil filter options to fit all driving habits.

Buying a new or used vehicle is usually based on consumer needs as well as personal preference. Some people need a reliable car for long commutes or daily driving, while others require a heavy-duty work truck for hauling or towing. Other folks prefer an SUV to take the family on road trips. But just like each type of vehicle serves a different purpose, choosing the right oil filter based on the specific vehicle and driving habits is crucial to engine protection. Not just any filter will do.

That’s why DIYers and professionals everywhere have long relied on FRAM® products to deliver superior protection for every vehicle on every road. To facilitate that trust, you can rely on FRAM Titanium™, FRAM Force™ and FRAM Drive™ oil filters, available at local Advance Auto Parts stores.

FRAM Titanium™ Oil Filter

FRAM Titanium™️, provides over 99% dirt trapping efficiency, allowing for peak engine performance between longer oil change intervals. This filter, featuring a metal screen-backed synthetic media, is engineered to work with synthetic oils to provide proven engine protection up to 20,000 miles. Titanum™ filters install quickly and easily with Total Grip™️, high-grit texture, and the Perfect Seal™ gasket extends the filter’s durability and temperature protection. Powerflow™️, a series of high-flow inlet holes, allow for higher controlled oil flow over the full media surface while ensuring optimal filtration.

FRAM Force™ Oil Filter

FRAM Force™️ is a superior oil filter for engines facing adverse road and weather conditions, high mileage/low speed situations or hauling and towing. Force™ filters work well with all oil types, and are equipped with synthetic blend media, delivering superior protection and performance for up to 15,000 miles. With the assistance of Total Grip™️ technology, installation and removal are made easy.

FRAM Drive™ Oil Filter

FRAM Drive™ oil filters provide the necessary engine protection and performance for drivers who use their vehicles for cruising around town, picking up the kids from school or taking short drives to work. Drive™ filters are compatible with all oil types, protecting engines for up to 7,500 miles.

FRAM® has a legacy that goes back decades delivering leading technology and innovations. FRAM® provides a full line of quality filtration products to keep clean oil flowing and protecting engines no matter the type of vehicle or driving habits. Explore the full offering of trusted filters at fram.com.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: Dodge®/Ram® Cummins® Turbo Diesel Engine Repair Solutions

Sponsored Content: Protect Your Customers from Winter Wiper Woes

Sponsored Content: How a Manual Impact Driver Can Make Your Day

Sponsored Content: The Right Oil Filter for Every Need

Connect
UnderhoodService