Pronto Network Participates in AACF Summer Charity Event

The Pronto Network announced it kicked off its second-annual “Wear Your Shorts to Work” Summer Charity Campaign to benefit the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

The Pronto Network staff started this project last year and says it donated $1,300 to the foundation.

If an employee wears shorts to work from May 1 to Labor Day, the employee will contribute $10 toward the non-profit program. If the weather exceeds 100 degrees, the employee contribution is reduced for that day. At the end of the summer, Pronto Network says it will match all employee contributions.

“It only takes a few days of hot weather in Texas to remind our associates about the fund-raising campaign held last year for AACF,” said Mike Peace, vice president of sales and business development. “This is a great way to show our continued support of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation while enduring the hot summer temperatures. I want to thank our associates who are participating again this year. We know every dollar raised helps families in the Aftermarket who have fallen on difficult times. We hope this serves as a reminder to all individuals and companies who make the Automotive Aftermarket their careers. Your help and support are very much needed.”