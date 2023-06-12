 Pronto Network Participates in AACF Summer Charity Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Pronto Network Participates in AACF Summer Charity Event

Pronto kicked off its second-annual “Wear Your Shorts to Work” Summer Charity Campaign to benefit the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Pronto kicked off its second-annual “Wear Your Shorts to Work” Summer Charity Campaign to benefit the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation.

Related Articles

The Pronto Network announced it kicked off its second-annual “Wear Your Shorts to Work” Summer Charity Campaign to benefit the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

The Pronto Network staff started this project last year and says it donated $1,300 to the foundation. 

If an employee wears shorts to work from May 1 to Labor Day, the employee will contribute $10 toward the non-profit program. If the weather exceeds 100 degrees, the employee contribution is reduced for that day. At the end of the summer, Pronto Network says it will match all employee contributions.

“It only takes a few days of hot weather in Texas to remind our associates about the fund-raising campaign held last year for AACF,” said Mike Peace, vice president of sales and business development. “This is a great way to show our continued support of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation while enduring the hot summer temperatures. I want to thank our associates who are participating again this year. We know every dollar raised helps families in the Aftermarket who have fallen on difficult times. We hope this serves as a reminder to all individuals and companies who make the Automotive Aftermarket their careers. Your help and support are very much needed.” 

You May Also Like

News

Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Long May We Drive is the reason Pennzoil exists. It’s a pledge to keep every engine better protected with the commitment to precision craftsmanship in every bottle of Pennzoil, where each detail helps lead to an unbeatable driving experience so all drivers can ignite their passions, for 110 years and counting.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands

Standard offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Expands Hybrid and EV Product Offering

Standard is prepared to meet the demand of the growing hybrid and EV population with over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Education, Careers

They are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Introduces 276 New Part Numbers

Included in the release is new coverage for 77 product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Continental Offers 12 New Blower Motor SKUs 

Applications deliver late-model coverage for 20 popular import and domestic vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers