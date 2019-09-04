News/OTC
Pro Football Pick’em: OTC Launches Fantasy Toolbox Challenge For Chance To Win Free Tools

Football is back! OTC is returning to the gridiron with a new Fantasy Toolbox Challenge for the 2019 season. The manufacturer and supplier of specialty tools, equipment, diagnostic tools and more is launching a new weekly pro football pick’em challenge for technicians and sports fans alike for the chance to win free OTC tools. Those ready to lace up their cleats and strap on their helmets can huddle up at otctools.com/fantasy-toolbox to create an account and draft their fantasy toolbox before the season kicks off.

Participating technicians are encouraged to build their ultimate fantasy toolbox during a 10-round draft that features 40 best-selling OTC tools. In every round, techs will choose one tool to add to their fantasy toolbox from the four tools and equipment available.

Players will then participate in a weekly pick’em-style challenge where they will need to select who they think the winner of each Monday professional football game will be, starting with the second Monday game in Week One. Each weekly selection made will increase the players’ odds of winning by adding another entry into the contest. At the end of the season, a random drawing will select one technician to win their ultimate OTC Fantasy Toolbox.

A variety of OTC tools for all scopes of work will be available on the draft board. Feature tools include the Hub Grappler kit; OTC’s famed C-frame ball joint kit, made in USA pry bars and more.

For more information on OTC tools and equipment, or to find the playbook with official rules of the Fantasy Toolbox Challenge, visit www.otctools.com/fantasy-toolbox.

