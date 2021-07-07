Connect with us

News

Podcast: Johnny G Talks With Mario Andretti

In this new podcast, John Gamauf swaps stories with legends. Today, meet Mario Andretti.
 

on

With more than 50 years in the tire industry, John Gamauf, retired Bridgestone-Firestone executive, has stories you won’t believe. He’s busted tires, survived the largest tire recall in history, has traveled the world and made plenty of friends along the way. His friends in the aftermarket call him “Johnny g.”

Advertisement

Get to know him and his friends in “Johnny g & Friends,” a monthly podcast presented by Firestone and published by Tire Review, a sister publication of Underhood Service from Babcox Media. In Johnny g & Friends, guests share their secrets to success in the aftermarket and revel in the memories they’ve made along the way.

In this inaugural episode of Johnny g & Friends, meet Mario Andretti. Let’s be honest, you already know this living legend. He’s a racing icon. He’s won the Daytona 500, the Indy 500 and a Formula One World Championship. Some would argue he’s the best racecar driver in history. But, do you know how he’s impacted the evolution of race tire technology? Or his stories from the finish line at IndyCar races?

Advertisement

Johnny g and Mario delve into it all in the first episode of Johnny g & Friends. Click here to watch the full episode or subscribe to Johnny g & Friends on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Spreaker. 

Look for more episodes of Johnny g & Friends the first Tuesday of every month on tirereview.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: US Motor Works Releases 6 New Water Pump Applications

News: ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

News: AAPEX Announces CEOs To Participate In Keynote Buyer Panel

News: Champion Oil Offers DOT 5.1 Brake Fluid For Gas And Diesel

Advertisement

on

Podcast: Johnny G Talks With Mario Andretti

on

LUBEGARD Introduces Brand New 2-In-1 Combination Tip

on

AAPEX 2021 Opens Nominations For Service & Repair Awards

on

ASE Launches Spanish-Language Option At ASE.com
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Podcast: Johnny G Talks With Mario Andretti

Video: VIDEO: Are Beam Blades Worth The Extra Cost?

Video: VIDEO: Replacing Your Wiper Blades

Video: VIDEO: What Does Electric Power Steering Mean For Your Customers And Your Shop?

Video: VIDEO: Hard Brake Pedal Problems

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Are Beam Blades Worth The Extra Cost?

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Fuel Systems to Power Your Business
Connect
UnderhoodService