Podcast: Johnny G Talks With Mario Andretti

With more than 50 years in the tire industry, John Gamauf, retired Bridgestone-Firestone executive, has stories you won’t believe. He’s busted tires, survived the largest tire recall in history, has traveled the world and made plenty of friends along the way. His friends in the aftermarket call him “Johnny g.”

Get to know him and his friends in “Johnny g & Friends,” a monthly podcast presented by Firestone and published by Tire Review, a sister publication of Underhood Service from Babcox Media. In Johnny g & Friends, guests share their secrets to success in the aftermarket and revel in the memories they’ve made along the way.

In this inaugural episode of Johnny g & Friends, meet Mario Andretti. Let’s be honest, you already know this living legend. He’s a racing icon. He’s won the Daytona 500, the Indy 500 and a Formula One World Championship. Some would argue he’s the best racecar driver in history. But, do you know how he’s impacted the evolution of race tire technology? Or his stories from the finish line at IndyCar races?