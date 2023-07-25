Plews & Edelmann Releases 66 New Parts YTD 2023

Plews & Edelmann announced expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products.

“We’ve been hard at work expanding coverage and adding key parts to our already industry leading portfolio of power steering products. In the first half of this year alone, we have introduced over 60 new and innovative power steering hoses, coolers and hard parts. Make sure to take a look at our latest releases and add these parts to stay ahead of the competition,” said Evan Bauer, Plews & Edelmann director of business development.

Plews & Edelmann says the new releases include:

10 Power Steering Hoses with coverage for nearly 8 million registered vehicles with applications from BMW, Dodge, Ford and GM, including 4 fleet applications.

13 Power Steering Coolers, which increase coverage to 95% of vehicles in operation and nearly 99% of sales demand today, according to the company.

43 Power Steering Hard Parts have been added to the Edelmann Elite line of NEW racks, pumps, and gears. They increase coverage to over 90% of the sales demand in the aftermarket, Plews & Edelmann says. Of the 43 newly introduced SKUs, 10 are racks, 24 are pumps and 9 are gears, bringing the total number of NEW hard parts SKUs in the program to 368.

For more information, visit https://www.plews-edelmann.com/productbulletins or call 1-800-770-4639.