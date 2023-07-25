 Plews & Edelmann Releases 66 New Parts YTD 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Plews & Edelmann Releases 66 New Parts YTD 2023

Expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products provides coverage for 50.8 million VIO.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Plews & Edelmann announced expanded coverage in both the Edelmann and Edelmann Elite line of products.

Related Articles

“We’ve been hard at work expanding coverage and adding key parts to our already industry leading portfolio of power steering products. In the first half of this year alone, we have introduced over 60 new and innovative power steering hoses, coolers and hard parts. Make sure to take a look at our latest releases and add these parts to stay ahead of the competition,” said Evan Bauer, Plews & Edelmann director of business development.

Plews & Edelmann says the new releases include:

  • 10 Power Steering Hoses with coverage for nearly 8 million registered vehicles with applications from BMW, Dodge, Ford and GM, including 4 fleet applications.
  • 13 Power Steering Coolers, which increase coverage to 95% of vehicles in operation and nearly 99% of sales demand today, according to the company.
  • 43 Power Steering Hard Parts have been added to the Edelmann Elite line of NEW racks, pumps, and gears.  They increase coverage to over 90% of the sales demand in the aftermarket, Plews & Edelmann says. Of the 43 newly introduced SKUs, 10 are racks, 24 are pumps and 9 are gears, bringing the total number of NEW hard parts SKUs in the program to 368.

For more information, visit https://www.plews-edelmann.com/productbulletins or call 1-800-770-4639.

You May Also Like

News

Right to Repair Awareness Month: How to Take Action!

The Auto Care Association is offering six ways for you to take action during Right to Repair Awareness Month.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

July is Right to Repair Awareness month and the Auto Care Association’s Marketing and Communications committee is calling on the auto care industry to take action. The association said following the recent attempt by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to prevent the automakers from complying with Massachusetts Data Access Law, the association is urging industry-wide participation in spreading awareness about the importance of preserving Americans’ right to repair their vehicles and passing the REPAIR Act at the federal level.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
First Winner of MAHLE Engine Giveaway Chosen

The winner will receive a remanufactured Chevrolet LS3 engine built by Tri Star Engines and Transmissions of Baldwin, WI.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of VVT Program

Recently released Standard variable valve timing (VVT) sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
First Winner of MAHLE Engine Giveaway Chosen

The winner will receive a remanufactured Chevrolet LS3 engine built by Tri Star Engines and Transmissions of Baldwin, WI.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Anchor Industries Adds More Toyota Coverage

Ten additional part numbers have been added to support late model Toyota coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hunter Engineering Summer Finance Promotion

Program also includes 3.9% for 24 months.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

This latest release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE to Sponsor U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The qualifying round ends on July 31, 2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers