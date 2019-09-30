News/Permatex
Permatex Offers The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black Gasket Maker

Permatex offers an advanced, form-in-place gasket maker that creates a quick, reliable seal with minimal curing time, so parts can be put back in service without delays, said the company. Permatex’s The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black Gasket Maker allows technicians and do-it-yourselfers to make leak-proof gaskets that cure in just 90 minutes.

According to the company, in addition to its innovative fast curing formulation, The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black delivering an exceptionally strong and highly flexible silicone seal that offers excellent durability and reliability. It is blow-out resistant and can be used on applications including valve covers, intake manifolds, coolant, flanges, oil pans and timing covers.

The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black works on applications in all types of passenger and commercial vehicles, including medium and heavy-duty trucks.

The Right Stuff 90 Minute Black Gasket Maker (P/N 25228) is available in a 3 oz. squeeze tube and comes with two application nozzles for precise placement and multiple uses from each package. It has an operating temperature range from -65 °F to 500 °F.

