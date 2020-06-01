Perfect Stop Kicks Off Powersports Summer Sweepstakes

As the days grow hotter, Perfect Stop is staying cool with its yearly powersports vehicles giveaway. 150 lucky winners will receive substantial Visa gift cards, and six grand prize winners will take home a powersports vehicle of their choice worth up to $15,000.

Perfect Stop is a premium line offering brake pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners. The brake line’s annual powersports sweepstakes draws upward of 150,000 entries as technicians contend for one of the powersports vehicles or cash prizes.

“The Perfect Stop line of braking products continues to evolve and expand,” said Mike Ritchie, Perfect Stop category manager. “Perfect Stop has professionals in mind with everything needed to perform the most complete and highest performing brake jobs. From our technologically advanced brake pads, high carbon rotors and ABS/Wear Sensors to our rust-preventive calipers, brake cleaners and brake fluid. This sweepstakes encourages our customers to combine more of these matched products to dramatically increase the end user’s overall satisfaction.”

From June 1 through July 31, technicians earn entries into the Perfect Stop summer sweepstakes with each purchase they make from the Perfect Stop family. Whether they buy Perfect Stop brakes, brake pads, rotors, calipers, fluids or brake cleaner, they get one step closer to a free powersports vehicle.