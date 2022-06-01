 Perfect Stop Heats Up Summer with Powersports Promotion – UnderhoodService
News

Perfect Stop Heats Up Summer with Powersports Promotion

 

on

Perfect Stop is turning up the summer heat with its annual powersports giveaway. Six grand prize winners will choose a powersports vehicle of their choice – worth up to $15,000. In addition to the vehicles, 150 lucky winners will take home $25,000 in gift cards.

Perfect Stop is a premium line offering brake pads, rotors, calipers, and cleaners for light duty, medium duty, and heavy-duty applications. The brake line’s annual powersports sweepstakes draw upward of 150,000 entries as technicians vie for one of the powersports or cash prizes.

Beginning June 1st and ending on July 31st, technicians will earn entries by purchasing Perfect Stop® through the e-commerce parts ordering platform MyPlace4Parts. All qualifying orders are automatically entered into the sweepstakes for the six grand prize selections, and gift cards in $100, $250 or $500 increments.

“Perfect Stop has the professional technician in mind” says Dan Rader, Vice President of Category Management. “From our technologically advanced brake pads, sensors, and calipers to our high carbon rotors; and brake cleaners and brake fluid – each product is well-designed for everyday applications. This sweepstakes encourages technicians to combine the product lines and increase the end user’s overall fulfillment. It creates the one-stop-shop for the wheel end.”

Visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com for official rules and details.

