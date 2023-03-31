Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

Long May We Drive is the reason Pennzoil exists. It’s a pledge to keep every engine better protected with the commitment to precision craftsmanship in every bottle of Pennzoil, where each detail helps lead to an unbeatable driving experience so all drivers can ignite their passions, for 110 years and counting.

The love of the drive is a common thread that connects us all, so Pennzoil is excited to introduce the Long May We Drive campaign, celebrating the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road. Whether you’re hitting the highway to road trip with family, venturing far from home to explore the outdoors, or conquering tough terrain, Pennzoil has been there to help keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently.

Every person has a unique story to tell when it comes to driving, and every vehicle can tell a thousand tales. No matter where and what someone drives, or whether cars are used for hugging curves in the road, commuting to work, or packing up kids and heading for the mountains, Pennzoil wants to celebrate the pursuit of the next mile with this campaign.

Featuring real drivers with a passion for car culture, Long May We Drive focuses on the stories of those who are passionate about taking care of their engine, those who relish the open road, or those racing into the record books track by track. One of those real drivers, who not only owns the road but moves the industry forward, is Larry Chen, an automotive content creator. Larry and his daughter are featured in the campaign, tinkering in the garage like a normal weekend, alongside a real cast of drivers including off road enthusiasts and a 5 star rated rideshare driver.

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang and two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion, is a key driver in this campaign, highlighting his dedication to pushing his engine to the limits.

Pennzoil is also proud to spotlight a budding relationship with motorsports enthusiast Torsten Gross. In the campaign, Torsten demonstrates his drive to celebrate mobility and challenge the norm. As a racecar driver and a C6 quadriplegic who uses hand controls, Torsten created the Just Hands Foundation to allow others in similar conditions to experience the thrill of driving at racecar speeds. Pennzoil is proud to champion his mission of equalizing mobility in motorsports, supporting the Just Hands Racing team’s development of more cars modified with hand controls to hit the racetracks nationwide so people with disabilities can experience the thrill of racing.

Cars provide an irreplicable source of freedom and self-expression. Wherever your car is going to take you, Pennzoil will be there. The Long May We Drive campaign serves as a reminder that each person’s path of driving is unique, and Pennzoil invites you to join in this exciting ride!