 Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Long May We Drive is the reason Pennzoil exists. It’s a pledge to keep every engine better protected with the commitment to precision craftsmanship in every bottle of Pennzoil, where each detail helps lead to an unbeatable driving experience so all drivers can ignite their passions, for 110 years and counting.

Related Articles

The love of the drive is a common thread that connects us all, so Pennzoil is excited to introduce the Long May We Drive campaign, celebrating the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road. Whether you’re hitting the highway to road trip with family, venturing far from home to explore the outdoors, or conquering tough terrain, Pennzoil has been there to help keep your engine running smoothly and efficiently.

Every person has a unique story to tell when it comes to driving, and every vehicle can tell a thousand tales. No matter where and what someone drives, or whether cars are used for hugging curves in the road, commuting to work, or packing up kids and heading for the mountains, Pennzoil wants to celebrate the pursuit of the next mile with this campaign.

Featuring real drivers with a passion for car culture, Long May We Drive focuses on the stories of those who are passionate about taking care of their engine, those who relish the open road, or those racing into the record books track by track. One of those real drivers, who not only owns the road but moves the industry forward, is Larry Chen, an automotive content creator. Larry and his daughter are featured in the campaign, tinkering in the garage like a normal weekend, alongside a real cast of drivers including off road enthusiasts and a 5 star rated rideshare driver.

Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang and two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion, is a key driver in this campaign, highlighting his dedication to pushing his engine to the limits.

Pennzoil is also proud to spotlight a budding relationship with motorsports enthusiast Torsten Gross. In the campaign, Torsten demonstrates his drive to celebrate mobility and challenge the norm. As a racecar driver and a C6 quadriplegic who uses hand controls, Torsten created the Just Hands Foundation to allow others in similar conditions to experience the thrill of driving at racecar speeds. Pennzoil is proud to champion his mission of equalizing mobility in motorsports, supporting the Just Hands Racing team’s development of more cars modified with hand controls to hit the racetracks nationwide so people with disabilities can experience the thrill of racing.

Cars provide an irreplicable source of freedom and self-expression. Wherever your car is going to take you, Pennzoil will be there. The Long May We Drive campaign serves as a reminder that each person’s path of driving is unique, and Pennzoil invites you to join in this exciting ride!

You May Also Like

News

Mitchell 1 to Hold Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration now open for two-day training event.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Registration is now open for Mitchell 1’s shop management workshop, scheduled for April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida. The workshop is designed to help professional service advisors and shop owners unlock the full potential of Manager SE and ShopKey management systems to improve efficiency and grow their businesses.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new features, best practices and tips-and-tricks to leverage more of the workflow capabilities within their shop management systems,” said Tim McDonnell, Mitchell 1’s senior product marketing manager for Manager SE. “The sessions will also highlight new features, uncover strategies that attendees can use to maximize their efficiency with repair service opportunities and enhance their relationships with customers by way of expanded communications.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Offers 12 New Blower Motor SKUs 

Applications deliver late-model coverage for 20 popular import and domestic vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dorman Launches New Repair Solutions

Among the new releases are Dorman OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save time, money or increase reliability.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

Seminars and coursework focused on advanced vehicle technologies for those wishing to advance their skills.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners With Turnkey Marketing

Both companies only focus on the automotive aftermarket and have the same goal of keeping those bays full.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

AP Emissions Releases January New Part Number Update

The release includes direct fit EPA converters covering more than 6.6 million vehicles in operation.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
.01 Micron Superstar Filter

The .01 Micron SuperStar Filter includes a differential pressure gauge and comes with mounting brackets.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dayco Expands H-D Belt Kit Line

Dayco says six new SKUs cover hundreds of thousands of Class 8 fleet vehicles on the road today.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
asTech’s Patented Rules Engine Now Available

asTech users, insurance carriers and their customers can be confident with the accuracy and cost of the recommended scan type.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers