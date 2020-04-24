Connect with us

News

Pandemic Impact And Outlook On The Auto Care Industry

 

on

In the inaugural edition of “Market Insights with Mike,” Mike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association, highlighted trends in vehicle miles driven and launched a survey to learn about the impact of COVID-19 on the aftermarket. In this new piece, Chung highlights the results from the survey. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Traffic continues to stay at nearly 50% below their levels in late February. INRIX reports that the drop in vehicular traffic has flattened a bit in recent weeks – passenger travel was on average 48% lower during the week of April 4-10 than the week of Feb. 22-29.

According to INRIX, the trips have averaged from 8.70-9.40 miles, comparable to the control week (2/22-2/29) value of 9.11 miles.

The Auto Care Association knows that VMT is just one of many data points that can help businesses navigate current uncertainty. As a result, the association is offering free access (to Auto Care Association members) to more than 40 Economic and Industry Indicators in its interactive industry research platform TrendLens.

To read Chungs’s full insights on how the pandemic is impacting the auto care industry, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Pandemic Impact And Outlook On The Auto Care Industry

on

Check Out The April Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

on

Automotive Aftermarket Has Unprecedented Surge In Online Sales

on

Quadratec Offers Hands On Homeschool
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Check Out The April Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

News: Automotive Aftermarket Has Unprecedented Surge In Online Sales

News: Quadratec Offers Hands On Homeschool

News: Pandemic Impact And Outlook On The Auto Care Industry

News: US Motor Works Making Face Shields For Health Workers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect