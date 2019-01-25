O’Reilly Automotive Honors Stant With Top Marketing Award

O’Reilly Automotive recently honored Stant Corp. as one of the company’s innovative top marketing and advertising partners at its annual Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas, earlier this month.

“Stant’s ability to react quickly to the changing market and their approach to innovative ideas sets them apart from other suppliers,” said Guy Broyles, vice president of merchandising for O’Reilly Automotive. “We are pleased to recognize Stant.”

Terry Ethier, vice president of Aftermarket for Stant Corp., was presented with a 2018 Marketing and Advertising award by O’Reilly’s Executive Leadership team on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award,” Ethier said. “O’Reilly’s is a great partner and we look forward to continued success with them.”