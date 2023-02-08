 Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

News

Seminars and coursework focused on advanced vehicle technologies for those wishing to advance their skills.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Opus IVS has announced the launch of its new Master Class training program for automotive technicians. This program is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

The Master Class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European make diagnostics. It is specifically tailored to technicians who are looking to deepen their expertise in these areas and stay current with the latest developments in automotive technology.

The program will be taught by a team of experienced instructors who have decades of experience working in the automotive industry. They will provide hands-on training and real-world examples to help technicians understand and apply the concepts they are learning.

“We are excited to offer this advanced training program to automotive technicians,” said Kevin FitzPatrick, SVP of operations and training at Opus IVS. “As the industry evolves, it is more important than ever for technicians to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and techniques. Our Master Class program will help them do just that.”

The Master Class training program will be available starting in February and will be offered via free webinars. Interested technicians can contact Opus IVS for more information and to register for the program.

For more information about Opus IVS and the Master Class training program, please visit our website at www.opusivs.com 

