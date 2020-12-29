Connect with us

Online Engine Retailer Upgrades Website

 

Karl Kustoms, one of the largest retailers of crate engines, transmissions and racing parts online, has upgraded KarlKustoms.com to a new ecommerce platform. The new platform offers a variety of enhancements to the user experience, as well as a faster, simpler, more intuitive interface.

“We want to make buying crate engines online as easy as possible,” said Clint Quesinberry, digital marketing specialist, at Karl Kustoms. “With the new KarlKustoms.com, we have the easiest crate engine purchase process online. You can see all the different options available by block type, calculate accurate shipping costs, add-on dyno testing and break-in, and see our guaranteed lowest price at checkout.”

The website upgrade was a long-term collaboration between Karl Kustoms and Spork Marketing, an online marketing agency for the automotive parts industry.

“Buying a performance crate motor, upgraded transmission, or race engine online shouldn’t be any harder than buying a set of brake pads,” says Jason Lancaster, president of Spork Marketing. “With the new KarlKustoms.com, it’s easy to find the exact engine you need for your project vehicle or race car, and it only takes a second to see your guaranteed lowest price in checkout.”

Unbox your crate engine – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgdXdbgGTEE

Visit KarlKustoms.com to learn more.

