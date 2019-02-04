Omnicraft Launches New Thermostat Line

Omnicraft says it continues to roll out new products for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles to provide even more coverage for the most common repairs. The newest launch is Omnicraft thermostats, which are designed to help withstand the demands of automotive cooling systems by providing consistent and reliable responses. The new thermostat line includes 100 part numbers, are approved and backed by Ford Motor Co., which features a limited lifetime warranty that includes labor* and has no commercial exceptions. Omnicraft completes the Ford Total Parts Lineup by providing a premium parts option for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles.**

“Building upon the strong heritage of Ford and Motorcraft parts, Omnicraft ensures that these thermostats are made with precision,” said Denise Kora, Ford North America Underhood product manager. “The parts are designed and manufactured with high-quality materials and processes to help ensure proper fit, form and function.”

The new thermostats are made from high-grade stainless steel and copper construction that helps maintain accurate engine operating temperatures. The wax composition is designed for quick temperature change responsiveness. In addition, parts are tested and calibrated to meet Omnicraft quality and performance standards.

The list of available parts from Omnicraft is projected to grow to more than 8,000 for even more customer convenience.

*Limited labor costs. See seller for limited warranty details.

**Covers parts commonly replaced through normal maintenance. Some year restrictions apply. See a dealer for participation and details.