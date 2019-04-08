Nissan LEAF Wins 2019 Connected Green Car Of The Year

The Nissan LEAF was named Green Car Journal’s 2019 Connected Green Car of the Year this week during a Green Car Awards press conference at The Washington Auto Show in Washington, D.C. In addition, Chevrolet’s Dynamic Fuel Management took top honors as the magazine’s 2019 Green Car Technology of the Year.

“Nissan’s LEAF has impeccable ‘green’ credentials and a highly-desirable array of advanced and connected features,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of the award-winning Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Chevrolet Dynamic Fuel Management epitomizes the innovation that continues to make internal combustion engines more efficient and relevant in an increasingly electrified world.”

The Connected Green Car of the Year award is given to the model that most significantly raises the bar in environmental performance while also connecting vehicles to our lives, other vehicles, and in some cases, transportation infrastructure. According to Green Car Journal, the LEAF has continued to evolve in its second generation with Nissan’s suite of ProPILOT connected technologies and the new LEAF PLUS that delivers 226 miles of electric driving.

“We’re honored to see the Nissan LEAF recognized with this award for its amazing technology and contribution to reducing carbon footprints around the globe,” said Brian Maragno, director of EV sales and marketing at Nissan North America. “With over 400,000 sold globally, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle and is the embodiment of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our vision for how drivers can be connected to their vehicles in new and exciting ways.”

The Green Car Technology of the Year award recognizes the most important enabling technology that serves to decrease vehicle carbon emissions, increase efficiency, or improve environmental performance. Dynamic Fuel Management, the next-generation cylinder deactivation technology in the Chevrolet Silverado, enables a gasoline engine to run on as little as a single cylinder under certain conditions.

“Dynamic Fuel Management delivers real-world, fuel-saving technology without disrupting the seamless power delivery Chevy truck customers expect from their engines,” said Joe Folk, assistant chief engineer for small block light-duty truck engines at Chevrolet. “Across its engine, technology and performance options, the Chevrolet Silverado offers unprecedented customer choice and value.”

2019 GREEN CAR PRODUCT OF EXCELLENCE

Along with the Nissan LEAF, finalists for Connected Green Car of the Year were the Audi e-tron, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Finalists for Green Car Technology of the Year also included the Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Powertrain, Nissan VC-Turbo Engine, Mitsubishi PHEV Powertrain and RAM eTorque. By virtue of their environmental leadership, all finalists are honored with Green Car Journal’s 2019 Product of Excellence recognition.