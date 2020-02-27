NGK Extends Contract With Megan Meyer, Randy Meyer Racing

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), INC. recently announced a one-year partnership extension with NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster National Champion, Megan Meyer. This continues a decades-long tradition of NGK as the preferred performance spark plug for the Meyer team, as NGK sponsored Meyers’ father and team-owner, Randy Meyer, for many years.

“I am so proud to defend our World Championship with NGK Spark Plugs in 2020,” said Megan Meyer. “We hope to have an even better season this year, and we are very fortunate to have partners like NGK who are passionate about drag racing and family-operated teams. NGK has believed in our team for such a long time, we are truly grateful to continue our relationship with them this season.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, Megan Meyer began racing at just 10 years-old in the Junior Drag Racing League. Megan obtained her NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster license in 2015 and became the first woman to win the NHRA National Championship for the Top Alcohol Dragster class in 2019.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our partnership for another year,” said NGK General Manager of Marketing – Beth Skove. “Megan is a true champion and advocate for our brand both on the track and off. NGK is honored to support her for 2020.”

Meyer boasts an impressive NHRA track record, competing in 15 races in 2019, winning eight of the 15 and placing second at five races. She has a top elapsed time of 5.11 seconds, with her fastest speed at 285.3 MPH and holds the record for the fastest, and winningest, female driver in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series of NHRA.