Clore Automotive introduces a new 12-Volt Digital Battery and Electrical Systems Tester, Model No. BA6, from SOLAR. The BA6 offers a complete testing solution for 12-volt batteries and systems, has an operating range of 4.5-16 volts, and is compatible with a wide variety of battery types.

The BA6 tests 12-volt batteries from 100 to 1200 CCA and is optimized to test six distinct battery types: Conventional Flooded Acid, AGM Flat Plate, AGM Spiral Wound, Gel Cell and Start-Stop AGM and Enhanced Flooded batteries. The tester provides accurate assessment of both charged and discharged batteries (down to 4.5 volts) and features a variety of safety features, including reverse polarity and over-voltage protection, to make testing safer for the operator and equipment being tested.

Testing is quick and easy and allows the operator to perform either a battery test, system test or both. The tester walks the operator through the test sequence, prompting for key pieces of information and guiding the operator from one step to the next. Plus, the tester’s size makes it convenient to keep at arm’s reach, whether in the shop, garage or service vehicle.

Clore Automotive products can be found in a wide variety of outlets servicing professionals and automotive enthusiasts, including auto parts stores, mobile tool dealers, industrial MRO distributors, farm and ag outlets and more. More information can be found at cloreautomotive.com.