New Omnicraft Oil Filters Will Cover 93 Percent Of Vehicles On The Road

With the release of 11 additional oil filters, Omnicraft now covers even more vehicles on the road, including many popular European makes. These new filter applications complement the first 25 part numbers that were launched in 2017, further expanding the Omnicraft product line. Omnicraft is aimed at providing a full line of premium quality parts for the most common non-Ford/Lincoln vehicle repairs* – and just like Motorcraft parts, Omnicraft parts are backed by a competitive warranty that includes labor** and no commercial exceptions.

“Ford is committed to offering quality parts for more vehicles,” said Robert Boss, Ford North America Maintenance Manager. “The introduction of these new oil filters means that 93 percent of vehicles on the road are now covered – including Motorcraft and Omnicraft offerings.”

Among the new vehicles covered by the launch of these Omnicraft oil filters, the European makes include Audi, Volkswagen, Volvo, BMW and Mercedes.

The competitively priced oil filters are approved and backed by Ford and manufactured to exacting standards. Features include:

• Cellulose media, which provides high filtering capacity and strength and helps screen out abrasives to help prevent engine wear

• Up to 96 percent efficiency at 20 microns

• Large pressure-relief valves help to maintain oil supply to the engine under extreme operating conditions†

• Bonded end plates to help keep consistent pleat spacing to enable efficient oil flow

• Perforated steel center tube that provides internal support needed under pressure†

• Steel cases that are “ironed” for a precise fit and fluted for easy removal†

The Omnicraft Advantage:

• Available for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles

• Precision-manufactured components for a long life

• Excellent performance under most operating conditions

• Approved and backed by Ford Motor Company

The list of available parts from Omnicraft is projected to grow to 8,000 for even more customer convenience.

*Covers parts commonly replaced through normal maintenance. Some year restrictions apply. See your dealer for participation and details. **Limited labor costs. See seller for limited warranty details. †Not applicable on all part numbers.