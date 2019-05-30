New Line Of Omnicraft Belts Helps Deliver 85% Vehicle Coverage

Omnicraft is adding a new line of belts to its range of premium non-Ford/Lincoln aftermarket parts that offers high-quality materials at competitive prices. As with all Omnicraft parts, the new belts are backed by Ford Motor Co. and – together with Motorcraft brand belts – provide 85% market coverage for vehicles on the road today, said the company.

Omnicraft is the newest member of the Ford Total Parts Lineup, which also includes Motorcraft and Ford Parts.* Omnicraft provides premium aftermarket parts for common repairs on most non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles. The new line of Omnicraft belts will feature 101 part numbers and carry a two-year warranty with unlimited mileage, labor included,** and no commercial exceptions.

“When our aftermarket customers need a belt, the combination of Omnicraft and Motorcraft offerings provide great coverage,” said Denise Kora, Ford North America Underhood Category manager. “In fact, the wide application covers most major brands.”

Product Specifics

Omnicraft belts are precisely designed with application-specific tolerances. Because engine heat and oil, climate, mileage and other variables can compromise belt performance, these belts are made from synthetic rubber materials that help minimize cracking and breaking. According to the company, the advanced technology in the synthetic materials also assists with resistance to grease, oil, dirt and high temperatures – helping to deliver smooth operation, longer life and decreased noise, slipping, vibration and premature failure.

Other notable features of Omnicraft belts include:

• State-of-the-art manufacturing processes to help provide reliable and consistent quality

• Thorough testing using rigorous simulation programs

• Innovative advancements in belt design that help maintain reliability and performance in high-mileage applications

*Covers parts commonly replaced through normal maintenance. Some year restrictions apply. See your dealer for participation and details. **Limited labor costs. See seller for limited-warranty details. Defect only. Original purchaser and receipt required. Excludes towing. Parts included. Labor limited to 2 yrs.