 New AMN Women at the Wheel Podcast Kicks off This Week
Shop Owner
Uncategorized

New AMN Women at the Wheel Podcast Kicks off This Week

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

The AMN brand is excited to announce the launch of its newest podcast series, Women at the Wheel.

In this monthly podcast, Babcox Media editors Amy Antenora, Nadine Battah and Mary DellaValle will sit down with some of today’s leading women professionals in the automotive aftermarket, who are pursuing their careers with passion and helping shape the future of our industry.  

Women at the Wheel celebrates women in the automotive aftermarket who are in revolutionary in their field — sparking change and driving results. Join us each month as we engage in illuminating and inspiring conversation with female leaders sharing their career journeys, best advice, most challenging moments and more.

The first podcast in this new series kicks off this coming Wednesday, July 20 and will feature, Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing for NTN Bearing Corp. of America.

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media introduced the third-annual class of Women at the Wheel honorees in May 2022. Each year since 2020, the May issue of AMN magazine has profiled female leaders from around the automotive aftermarket, showcasing the many accomplishments of these hard-working women, who often go unrecognized.

To learn more about the program and all of the AMN Women at the Wheel honorees, click here.

