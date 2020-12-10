NASTF Chooses Diagnostic Network For Community Platform

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) has announced today that it has chosen Diagnostic Network as the community platform for its members. The new NASTF user group on Diagnostic Network is available exclusively to NASTF’s members, enabling discussion of important industry issues affecting vehicle repairability with fellow NASTF members and management.

In addition, Diagnostic Network is the new home of NASTF’s Service Information Request system, a tool service professionals can utilize to help identify and resolve gaps with OEM service information, tooling, reprogramming, security and more.

“We worked closely with NASTF to create the new NASTF SIR message type to power this system, allowing NASTF members to quickly report the details of any challenges they encounter with the OEM in accessing any of the essentials one would need in delivering vehicle service,” said Diagnostic Network’s industry ambassador, Scott Brown. “Donny Seyfer and the rest of NASTF’s management team will liaison with OEMs on behalf of their members to resolve SIRs posted to the new NASTF user group.”

Visit nastf.org to learn more, or join NASTF’s user group at diag.net/g/nastf.