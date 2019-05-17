Mitchell Adds ADAS Recalibrations Within Mitchell Diagnostics

Mitchell, a provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions for the collision industry, has announced updates to its dynamic special test coverage within the Mitchell Diagnostics solution through a partnership with Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. The updates enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations for dozens of popular vehicle models and expanding Mitchell’s leadership in supporting proper and safe repairs.

First debuted on high-end luxury vehicles, ADAS systems, such as a Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), could potentially help prevent millions of crashes per year when properly used, according to Mitchell. Dynamic calibrations are often required following front-end repairs or windshield replacements. Unlike static special tests, dynamic calibrations do not require targets, and often require a highly specialized diagnostic device along with the need to drive the vehicle during the process. Features of dynamic special tests available on Mitchell Diagnostics include:

Built-in dynamic calibration routines for forward-facing collision avoidance systems;

Easy-to-understand, step-by-step instructions to assist technicians; and

Ability to pause and resume routines if driving is interrupted during the calibration.

Vehicle makes addressed by the dynamic special tests include best-selling models from BMW, Chrysler/Jeep, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Volvo. There is no additional subscription charge for these capabilities and all Mitchell Diagnostics users will automatically receive these capabilities with their next update. Mitchell says repairers are likely to benefit from improved cycle time and customer satisfaction by completing these calibrations in-house, improving their profitability by completing the repairs using their own tools and technicians. Both insurers and repairers will benefit from no per-vehicle fees for outsourcing the calibrations to a remote provider, mobile service or dealership.

