Mitchell 1’s Brings Back ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweeps

Mitchell 1 brings back its “Thank You Thursdays” Facebook sweepstakes to show support and appreciation to all the essential automotive repair professionals across the country. Running now through June 24, one lucky winner will be chosen each week to receive a $100 gift card. The winners will be announced on Facebook on Thursdays, with two winners to be named on the final Thursday.

“The latest edition of our popular ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes is especially meaningful during these unprecedented times as we want to say ‘thank you’ to all the automotive repair professionals who have continued to work hard to keep the motoring public safely on the road,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes through the Mitchell 1 Facebook page by clicking on the “Thank You Thursdays” tab on the left side of the homepage and filling out the online entry form.