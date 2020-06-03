Mitchell 1 New Parts Catalogs Added To Manager SE

Mitchell 1 recently enhanced its shop management software, Manager SE, with new parts catalogs to help automotive repair shops streamline parts ordering, a critical task that contributes to a shop’s overall efficiency and profits.

The new catalogs cover a variety of systems to complement the electronic catalogs offered in the software:

• SSF EuroLink – SSF Imported Auto Parts European specialty catalog

• Tireweb Connections – Allows regional Tireweb dealers to integrate their storefront into Manager SE

• transend – Transmission and driveline specialty catalog featuring thousands of high-quality parts

“Manager SE is well established as the industry leader in terms of the number of electronic parts catalogs available,” said Tim McDonnell, senior market manager for Manager SE at Mitchell 1. “These additional catalogs serve to further widen our appeal to European specialty shops, shops selling tires and now transmission shops with a first time transmission and driveline parts catalog. These new options will help our shop customers streamline their workflow further and increase profitability.”

The comprehensive collection of aftermarket parts catalogs in Manager SE includes specialty parts and tires, allowing service writers to quickly check warehouse inventory and order parts with up-to-the-minute pricing directly from the management system.

Manager SE shop management software helps mechanical auto repair shops streamline workflow and track activity from estimate to invoice. The tools and reports in Manager SE give shops a 360-degree view of the entire operation, helping them manage repairs, customer service and the overall business more efficiently and profitably. Manager SE is integrated with ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s comprehensive repair information system, to further increase shop productivity.