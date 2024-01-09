 Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ Sweepstakes Winners

Six auto service professionals in the industry each won a $100 gift card.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Mitchell 1 announces the winners of its “Thank You Thursdays!” Facebook sweepstakes, which ran during the holiday season to express gratitude to valued customers and acknowledge the exceptional efforts of auto service professionals in the industry. One winner of a $100 gift card was announced on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page every Thursday for five weeks, with an additional winner named on the final day.

The “Thank You Thursdays!” winners include:

  • Misael Rodriguez, Andy Mohr Automotive
  • Kelly Osborne, Osborne Oil Co.
  • Angela Pratt, Dan’s Toy Shop
  • Crystal Ferguson, Upstate Auto Electric
  • Harry Harth, Ironman Mobile Auto Repair & Welding
  • Julio Valdez, Everest Auto Repair LLC

“Thanks to everyone who entered our latest ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ sweepstakes and congratulations to our six lucky gift card winners,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “This popular contest is just another way for Mitchell 1 to show appreciation for all that auto service professionals do to keep vehicles moving on our roadways. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more exciting sweepstakes to come.”  

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com.

