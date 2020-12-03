Connect with us

Mitchell 1 Continues Women In Auto Care Sponsorship

 

Mitchell 1 has announced it will continue its support of Women in Auto Care (WiAC), a community under the umbrella of the Auto Care Association, with the renewal of its annual sponsorship, according to Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1.

“Women in Auto Care contributes significantly to the growth and success of our industry through their networking and educational opportunities, and scholarship programs, so we are very pleased to continue our support of this worthy organization,” said DiVerde.

Women in Auto Care is composed of individual members employed in the automotive industry. It is dedicated to the advancement, education and empowerment of women within the auto care industry through conferences and networking, scholarships, data, awards, scholarships and more. It is supported by a number of industry organizations whose generous support helps the community continue to operate exceptional programs that encourage women to participate in the industry and empower women in the industry throughout their careers. 

For more information, visit https://www.autocare.org/women-in-auto-care/.

