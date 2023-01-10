 Mitchell 1, ASE Present 2022 Technician of the Future Award

Nathanial “Nate” Nie of Mission Viejo, California, was named the 2022 Mitchell 1 / National Institute for ASE Technician of the Future.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Nathanial “Nate” Nie of Mission Viejo, California, was named the 2022 Mitchell 1 / National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Future during the ASE Board of Governors Meeting and Technician Awards banquet held recently in San Diego, California.

“We congratulate Nate on being named the 2022 Technician of the Future,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “His accomplishments thus far have demonstrated his commitment to excelling as an automotive technician and we know he will continue to be successful as he journeys down his career path.”

Nie, who received a $1,000 cash prize for the honor, has worked as a technician for the past three years. He learned about the auto repair industry during high school automotive classes and at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. During this time, he earned several ASE certifications as well as a Snap-on® NC3 multimeter certificate.

“I decided to become a technician because of my love of cars and working with my hands,” said Nie. “At my last job, I mentored under an ASE Master Technician, so I know the value of being ASE certified. It is an industry standard and many repair shops require technicians to hold certifications.”

To qualify to win the Mitchell 1 / ASE Technician of the Future award, the winner must be ASE certified, have registered as a student and earned the highest cumulative test scores on the A4, A5, A6 and A8 tests.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com.

