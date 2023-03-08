 Mitchell 1 Adds Google Campaigns to its SocialCRM

Shops can share positive reviews and testimonials directly to a Google business profile or Facebook page.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Mitchell 1 is making it easier than ever for auto repair shops to effectively manage and promote their businesses on Google and other social media platforms with the launch of the Google Campaigns from SureCritic, a new and exclusive feature within SocialCRM’s premium LocalSearch services.

 “The service is designed to give independent shops more control of their online presence and overall brand visibility on Google so they can cost effectively compete with the major corporate chains and attract new customers,” said Marcus Mackell, director of SocialCRM services for Mitchell 1. “A key benefit is that it simplifies the process of creating, sharing and promoting online content. With Google Campaigns, shops can do so with a click of a button through a single source rather than having to log into multiple sites, manage multiple profiles and rely on creative folks to develop content.”

With Google Campaigns, shops can share positive customer reviews and testimonials directly to their Google My Business Profile and Facebook page. This feature also allows them to create and share custom coupons, promotions and special company announcements. In addition, the Google Campaigns service saves time and effort for businesses by providing them with relevant and ready-to-post content, including creative assets, that they can share to promote their products and services.

The addition of Google Campaigns within LocalSearch rounds out Mitchell 1’s Google Optimization Suite of services, which provides cutting-edge engagement tools to help shops get the most from their customers’ Google reviews. The suite also includes the Google ReScore service that empowers shop owners to transform those not-so-great reviews into positive customer experiences via SureCritic’s verified review services, ultimately helping businesses increase their Google ranking scores. 

The Mitchell 1 SocialCRM auto repair marketing service provides comprehensive digital tools to help shops reach their entire customer database with unique marketing messages. The service helps auto repair shops retain existing customers with automated service reminders, thank-you messages and targeted email promotions as well as attract new customers through verified reviews, professional websites, paid search campaigns and increased internet visibility.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com.

