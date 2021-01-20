Melling Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebration

The Melling Family and entire staff in Jackson, Michigan, and around the globe are excited to kick off 2021 – the company’s 75th year in business.

Click Here to Read More

To celebrate, Melling just launched a new video for the Engine & Performance Expo Online Trade Show. In it, the fifth generation of the Melling Family, Brendan Melling, does an introduction and history of the company. In the second part of the video, VP of Aftermarket Products, Mike Osterhaus, and Technical Director, Cale Risinger present information on the oil pumps offered for GM LS engine applications.

Click below to watch the video.